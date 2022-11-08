World Cup 2022: Anxiety rocks Black Stars players ahead of final squad naming

Black Stars players have been left in a state of anxiety as coach Otto Addo prepares to name his final squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ghanasoccernet understands, Otto Addo has sent the list to the Ghana Football Association, and an announcement is imminent.

According to sources, Felix Afena-Gyan, Joseph Paintsil, and Majeed Ashiemru, who were on the preliminary list, have been dropped.

Addo has informed the trio of his decision, which, while disappointing, they have accepted in good faith.

Ghana are aiming to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup for the first time, after coming very close in the 2010 tournament hosted by South Africa.

Black Stars are in a difficult group and must be at their very best to progress. They start their campaign on November 24 against Portugal, followed by games against South Korea and Uruguay.