World Cup 2022: Asamoah Gyan insists Uruguay clash most crucial for Ghana

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan insists the Uruguay clash is the most crucial for Ghana ahead of their 2022 World Cup opener on Thursday.

The meeting on December 2 is a rematch of the 2010 quarter-final match in South Africa, which the South Americans won on penalties after a dramatic extra-time finish.

Suarez deftly handled a header from a free kick in stoppage time that was headed for the back of the net, and despite being sent off, Gyan failed to convert the resulting spot-kick before Uruguay won the shootout.

While Suarez is still active and will almost certainly play against Ghana, Gyan will not play for Black Stars and will instead watch the World Cup clash.

And according to him, “everyone in Ghana is waiting for the game against Uruguay because of what happened in 2010. We feel like it is our opportunity to get a revenge.” Gyan told talksport and online sports radio.

Black Stars' first game is against Portugal on November 24 before taking on South Korea (November 28) and the final group game with Uruguay.