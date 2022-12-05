World Cup 2022: Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak due $380k over Ibrahim Danland and Afriyie Barnieh

Following the selection of their players 2022 World Cup, Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko are each entitled to a windfall of $190,000 each from FIFA.

The generous gift comes from the FIFA Club Benefits Programme, a fund FIFA set up to reward club teams whose players are competing in the World Cup.

It applies to every member of a national team's 26-man roster, regardless of how frequently they play during the competition.

For every day a player spends training with his national team, including the months leading up to the World Cup, the programme gives him about $10,000.

Goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim of Kotoko and Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Barnieh were both with the Black Stars for about 19 days despite not participating in any games in Qatar.

The FIFA Professional Football Landscape platform will be used for the first time by clubs to submit applications, and the compensation will be distributed to all clubs the footballer has played for in the two years prior to the tournament.

Both players would like to remain in the Black Stars for future assignments.