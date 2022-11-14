World Cup 2022: Asante Kotoko congratulate goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad for making the cut for Ghana final squad

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have congratulated their goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad for making Black Stars final squad list for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

The 19-year-old was named in Otto Addo's final 26-member team selected for the global tournament Monday at a press conference in Accra.

Danlad who was initially dropped from the 55-man preliminary squad has benefitted from the injuries to Joseph Wollacott and Richard Ofori who were both billed to be in the final squad.

The young goalkeeper jetted off last night from Ghana to Abu Dhabi to join the team's pre-tournament camping.

The Ghana champions used their social network platforms to congratulate the young goalie.

"Congratulations 👏 from all of us at Asante Kotoko. We believe in your abilities and we know you are going to make Ghana, your family and all of us proud. 🙏 You have our support and blessings. GUDA 🧤 🔥 @danlad_ibrahim."

The Sunyani-born shot stopper was integral member of the Kotoko side that won the Ghana Premier League for the first time after eight years last season.