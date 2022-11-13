World Cup 2022: Asante Kotoko goalie Ibrahim Danlad to profit from injuries to Ofori, Wollacot

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad will profit from injuries to Richard Ofori and Jojo Wollacot to make Ghana's final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 19-year-old will become one of the youngest players in the Ghana squad if its announced by coach Otto Addo on Monday.

Danlad, who has been outstanding for Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko, has been handed a call-up into the team following injuries to Richard Ofori and Jojo Wollacot.

Both Ofori and Wollacot will miss the global tournament due to the setback - paving way for the highly-rated Danlad to sneak in.

He will be the second home-based star to make the 26-man squad expected to be announced by the gaffer in Accra on Monday November 14 at 11am.

Danlad helped Asante Kotoko to clinch the Ghana Premier League crown last season and also qualified the Black Stars -B to the CHAN tournament for the first time since 2014.

Ghana begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, before facing South Korea four days later and concluding the group stage against Uruguay on December 2. Ghana head to Qatar for the World Cup desperately hoping to avoid a repeat of their last major tournament.

At the Africa Cup of Nations in January, Ghana, four-time winners of the continental competition, failed to make the knockout round for the first time in 2006 following a shock defeat to minnows and debutants Comoros.

Their humiliating exit saw them fail to win a match in 22 appearances at the finals and finish bottom of their group.

But Ghana have struggled for form since edging out Nigeria for a place in Qatar in a tie marred by crowd violence in the second leg.

Such is the level of concern over their recent travails that some are even calling for Addo to be replaced before the World Cup, while the country itself has sought divine intervention by having two national days of prayer and fasting in a bid to reverse their fortunes ahead of the tournament.

Ghana have won just two of their 12 matches this year. They were held to a 1-1 draw by the Central African Republic, ranked 132 in the world by FIFA, in their first AFCON qualifier in June, before being thrashed 4-1 by Japan and drawing 0-0 with Chile.