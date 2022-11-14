World Cup 2022: Asante Kotoko star Danlad Ibrahim named in Ghana's final 26-man squad

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim has been confirmed in Ghana's final squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Black Stars coach Otto Addo included Danlad in his 26-man squad, confirming an earlier report by your trusted website, Ghanasoccernet.

The 19-year-old is one of Ghana's youngest players and one of two home-based players in the squad. He wasn't expected to be included at first, but he appears to have benefited from the injury to Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott.

His inclusion means Asante Kotoko will receive a significant cash windfall from FIFA.

Danlad helped Asante Kotoko to clinch the Ghana Premier League crown last season and also qualified the Black Stars -B to the CHAN tournament for the first time since 2014.

Ghana begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, before facing South Korea four days later and concluding the group stage against Uruguay on December 2. Ghana head to Qatar for the World Cup desperately hoping to avoid a repeat of their last major tournament.

At the Africa Cup of Nations in January, Ghana, four-time winners of the continental competition, failed to make the knockout round for the first time in 2006 following a shock defeat to minnows and debutants Comoros.

Their humiliating exit saw them fail to win a match in 22 appearances at the finals and finish bottom of their group.

But Ghana have struggled for form since edging out Nigeria for a place in Qatar in a tie marred by crowd violence in the second leg.

Such is the level of concern over their recent travails that some are even calling for Addo to be replaced before the World Cup, while the country itself has sought divine intervention by having two national days of prayer and fasting in a bid to reverse their fortunes ahead of the tournament.

Ghana have won just two of their 12 matches this year. They were held to a 1-1 draw by the Central African Republic, ranked 132 in the world by FIFA, in their first AFCON qualifier in June, before being thrashed 4-1 by Japan and drawing 0-0 with Chile.