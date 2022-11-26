World Cup 2022: Atletico Madrid coach Simeone praises Joao Felix performance against Ghana

Atletico de Madrid coach says the Portugal forward Joao Felix played with a lot of personality against Ghana in the 2022 World Cup.

Felix scored a brilliant goal as Portugal beat the Black Stars 3-2 in Doha last Thursday.

"I saw him very well. It's the ideal tournament for him, short, where you see beauty, and speed, where you fall in love with players like him. He played with a lot of personality, according to what the team needed and he was in the three goals,” he stressed, at a time when Félix’s continuity in Madrid has been called into question, due to the little use.

The 23-year-old has reportedly informed Atletico Madrid that he wants to leave the club in January.

Felix has struggled to make his mark for Diego Simeone's side this season, only scoring three goals and registering three assists in 12 La Liga appearances.