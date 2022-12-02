World Cup 2022: Baba Rahman and Alidu Seidu return to Ghana lineup for Uruguay clash

Baba Rahman and Alidu Seidu both return to Ghana’s starting lineup to face Uruguay in the must-win encounter for the Black Stars at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.

The two lateral defenders lost their starting positions in the second group game against South Korea on Monday which Ghana won 3-2.

Baba Rahman was brought on as a substitute following an injury to Gideon Mensah in the 88th minute, while Seidu played no part in the vital win at the Education City Stadium.

But they're both back, and Otto Addo believes they'll do well against the South Americans, who are desperate to win to stay in the competition after only one point from two games.

In midfield, Thomas Partey and Abdul Salis Samed will be up against in-form Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde and Rodrigo Bentacur.

Jordan Ayew, his brother Andre Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Inaki Williams, Daniel Amartey, and Mohammed Salisu all retain their starting spots after an impressive performance against South Korea.

Ghana will be looking forward to a win against Uruguay in order to book a place in the round of 16.

Ghana starting lineup against Uruguay.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi (GK)

Alidu Seidu

Baba Rahman

Daniel Amartey

Salisu Mohammed

Thomas Partey

Abdul Samed Salis

Jordan Ayew

Kudus Mohammed

Andre Ayew (C)