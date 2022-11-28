GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
World Cup 2022: Baba Rahman reacts to Ghana victory over South Korea

Published on: 28 November 2022
Black Stars defender Baba Rahman dedicated the hard-fought 3-2 win over South Korea to all Ghanaians.

The Reading left-back came on late in the second half and helped Ghana earn an important win to boost their chances of progressing to the round of 16.

"Alhamdulillah for the win- now time to keep the faith and continue working. This was for all Ghanaians," Rahman wrote on Twitter.

 

Ghana took a 2-0 lead in the first half thanks to goals from Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu and Ajax's Mohammed Kudus.

However, Ghana fans' raucous celebrations at halftime were dampened by South Korea's comeback after the break.

Cho Gue-sung, the top scorer in his domestic league, levelled the game after 61 minutes with two stunning headers in three minutes.

But Ghana's impressive Kudus added a final twist by thumping in a third goal to break South Korea's hearts.

Ghana are now second in Group H and will qualify with a draw or win against Uruguay on Friday, December 2.

