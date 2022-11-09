World Cup 2022: Bayern Munich issue statement regarding Sadio Mane's injury

Bayern Munich issued a statement confirming Sadio Mane's injury but did not rule him out of the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

According to reports, a reported tendon injury suffered in Bayern Munich's 6-1 Bundesliga win over Werder Bremen on Tuesday would cost Mane the tournament.

However, Bayern's official report later on Wednesday stated that, while the forward would miss Saturday's game against Schalke, additional tests would be performed to determine the extent of the injury.

The German club added that they are in contact with the medical team of Senegal.

The Bayern statement read: "Sadio Mane has suffered an injury to the head of his right fibula in FC Bayern's 6-1 win against Werder Bremen.

"Africa's Footballer of the Year will miss Saturday's game against Schalke. Further examinations will follow in the coming days.

"FC Bayern is also in contact with the medical staff of the Senegalese Football Association."

Senegal President Macky Sall responded to initial reports that Bayern Munich star Sadio Made would be unavailable for the tournament by tweeting encouraging words to him.

"Sadio, I wish you a speedy recovery from your injury in the Bayern-Werder Bremen game. As I told you: Sadio, Lionheart! With all my heart with you! God bless you" he wrote.

The 30-year-old has scored 34 goals in 93 appearances for Senegal since his debut in 2012.