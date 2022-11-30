World Cup 2022: BBC pundit hails Thomas Partey's role in Ghana winner against South Korea

Former Crystal Palace forward Clinton Morrison has praised the role played by midfielder Thomas Partey in the build up to Ghana's third goal against South Korea.

The Arsenal star, who has come under intense criticisms in his home country, started the move to Mohammed Kudus' winner.

Partey gave an incisive pass to Jordan Ayew, who found Gideon Mensah on the left before the Auxerre player went in a cross which was met by Kudus.

“I told you there would be another goal. The build-up play from Ghana is brilliant and it starts with Thomas Partey with a brilliant bit of play in the middle of the pitch. It is a simple pass but he makes it look easy," he said on BBC.

Goals from Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus ensured the Black Stars' kept their World Cup hopes alive.

Ghana will next face Uruguay on Friday with a place in the last 16 of the World Cup at stake.