World Cup 2022: Benzema sends message of support to France ahead of Morocco match

Karim Benzema has sent a message of support to France ahead of their World Cup semi-final match against Morocco on Wednesday.

After defeating England in the quarter-finals, the Real Madrid star has charged his teammates to go for the ultimate prize in Qatar.

France's preparations were hampered by injuries to several key players, including the Ballon d'Or winner, but they defied the odds and advanced to the final four.

They are two wins away from becoming the first country in 60 years to win the World Cup back-to-back, and Benzema has stated that he is rooting for them.

Allez les gars, encore 2 matchs on y est presque… derrière vous.. Vamonos 🔥 #AllezLesBleus pic.twitter.com/DyE6hYhwf6 — Karim Benzema (@Benzema) December 11, 2022

African trailblazers Morocco will endeavour to continue their magical World Cup 2022 journey when they face a monumental test of their mettle against current holders France in Wednesday's semi-final at the Al Bayt Stadium.

The Atlas Lions stunned Portugal 1-0 to reach the final four, while Les Bleus sent a dogged England side home via a 2-1 scoreline to keep their hopes of back-to-back titles alive, and either Argentina or Croatia will await the victors in the showpiece event.