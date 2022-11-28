World Cup 2022: Bizarre and disgraceful as Black Stars security chief Aziz Salifu attempts to take selfie with tearful Son Heung-min

A member of Ghana's backroom staff has been mocked and embarrassed on social media after he bizarrely attempted to take a selfie with an emotional-stricken Son Heung-min during South Korea's 3-2 defeat to the Africans on Monday.

In shocking and disgraceful scenes, the security chief of the team, Aziz Salifu, sent to provide cover for players, was busily looking for an opportunity to take a selfie with the sobbing star.

It took assistant coach George Boateng to tell his pal to put out his mobile away, allowing Son to have a moment to compose himself.

Boateng and Mas-Ud Dramani, also an assistant coach, were consoling the Tottenham Hotspur star, when Aziz Salifu strangely walked in to steal a selfie with the crying 30-year-old.

The incident, which has been captured on social media, has sparked massive criticism as it betrays his core mandate with the team.

The devastated forward refused to look at the camera before the culprit's fellow Ghanaian nudged him to leave him alone.

A Ghana coach trying to take a selfie with Son while he’s crying😭 pic.twitter.com/8z0Yb20B59 — RunYourPool (@RunYourPool_) November 28, 2022

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus inspired the Black Stars to a 3-2 win over The Taegeuk Warriors at the Education City Stadium to set up a final group H showdown against enemies Uruguay on Friday.

The sensational Ghanaian, who is in the form of his life, turned the screws with a brace to inspire the team to victory against the Asian giants.

It came after Ghana beat South Korea in another breathless game at the World Cup, with the African side blowing a 2-0 lead and then nudging back in front in the second half.

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu opened the scoring before star boy Mohammed Kudus increased the tally to 2-0.

But the Asians fought back gallantly to draw level thanks to a brace from Cho Gue-sung, the top scorer in his domestic league.