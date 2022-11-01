World Cup 2022: Black Meteors coach ready to recommend Danlad, Afriyie Barnieh to Otto Addo

Ghana's U23 coach Ibrahim Tanko says he will gladly recommend Danlad Ibrahim and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh to Black Stars coach Otto Addo for World Cup.

The two home-based players have gotten huge support from the sporting public to be selected for the Black Stars squad ahead of the World Cup.

Afriyie Barnieh was the only home-based player invited for the September friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

The Hearts of Oak star got some game time against Nicaragua in that 1-0 win.

The duo are currently in the Black Meteors camp where they defeated Mozambique 4-1 on aggregate to progress to the next round of the qualifiers.

According to Ibrahim Tanko, the two AFCON U20 champions have the quality and if he is consulted he will vouch for them.

"The coaches are watching, I’m sure they will have a tape for this game as well."

"I mean Afriyie, Danlad it’s obvious everyone is talking about them and they have the quality.

"In terms of on the pitch and on the pitch, they are our captains and when you see how they are handling the boys you will know that these are the leaders.

"Definitely Otto Addo is my friend, we spoke a lot and if he asks me for these two guys definitely I will say yes." Ibrahim Tanko added.

Ghana coach Otto Addo is expected to name his final 26-man squad on November 10, 2022.

Ghana are in Group H and will face Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.