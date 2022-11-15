World Cup 2022: Black Stars coach Otto Addo demands intelligent football from players

Ghana coach Otto Addo is demanding intelligent football from Black Stars players at the World Cup, believing that it will be critical to their progress out of Group H, dubbed the "Group of Death."

In an interview with FIFA, Addo admitted that they will face tough opponents, but that they have the talent to exploit their weaknesses and achieve the desired results in Qatar.

Ghana's World Cup campaign will start on November 24 against Portugal. Four days later, they will face South Korea, the only Asian team to reach the semi-finals, before concluding against Uruguay on December 2.

“We’re going up against three strong opponents and we could lose all three games or win all three,” Otto Addo said.

“It’s up to us and how we adapt to their playing style, how we stop them, how we work together as a team. We need to play intelligent football, exploit our opponents’ weaknesses and bring our own strengths to the fore.”

Black Stars have 23 players camp in Abu Dhabi with the other three Joseph Aidoo, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Alexander Djiku expected to join them later on Tuesday.

Black Stars will hold their first training on Tuesday evening for the friendly against Switzerland on Thursday morning.