World Cup 2022: Black Stars coach Otto Addo explains his final squad selection

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has detailed the process he used to select Ghana's final World Cup squad.

Addo on Monday named his 26-man squad, leaving out injured trio Jojo Wollacott, Richard Ofori, and Iddrisu Baba.

Meanwhile, in-form forward Joseph Paintsil, as well as Mubarak Wakaso, Jeffrey Schlupp, Majeed Ashimeru, and Felix Afena-Gyan, were left out.

The likes of Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey, and Jordan Ayew all made the squad for the Qatar tournament.

"I see them every weekend this is the first thing the second thing was the whole process it is not like...it was even done before our president was very hard working to get all these players for Ghana. At the end, it's my decision it is a little complicated because surely I have to look at every player I have to look at players from the local league I have to look at players from Europe,"

"It is difficult to satisfy all I know that I will disappoint some players for sure but everybody tried to get the best squad possible. It is not about local players or non players it is all about performance, and training some will say this is 3 or 4 days of training."

"You can impress me within 1,2,3 days if I see that you adapt to show what I want to see then also putting in your own style you are brilliant. So a player like Osman Bukari when we played against Nigeria he was on standby due to injuries he came inside and in training, I was like ok he convince me and I put him in the game against Nigeria he did well."

The former Ghana international will lead Ghana into their Group H opener against Portugal on November 24 before they face South Korea four days later and Uruguay on December 2.

Ghana have opened camp in Abu Dhabi and will take on Switzerland on November 17 in a friendly game.