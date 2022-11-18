World Cup 2022: Black Stars coach Otto Addo happy with result against Switzerland

Ghana coach Otto Addo was pleased with his team's 2-0 victory over Switzerland in a pre-World Cup friendly.

The Black Stars had failed to impress in previous games against Brazil and Nicaragua, but Otto Addo's men were brilliant on Thursday in Abu Dhabi and deserved to win as they prepare for the World Cup in Qatar.

They frustrated the Swiss and were decisive in front of goal, with Mohammed Salisu scoring with a looping header before Antoine Semenyo added the second to seal the victory.

The victory gives Ghana the confidence they need to travel to Qatar, where they will face Portugal in their first game.

"Yes, especially the way we played, and we had also some new players coming in and they connected well with the old players and I think we allowed some chances but they were less and we created a lot and so I am very, very happy for this game despite the result because now if we win or lose, we don’t get any points at the World Cup so we have to focus on Portugal but this is a good start.

"I think it’s about concentration, it’s about the delivery and the players had good possession, we had some chances and we scored one goal and moved on to score the second goal," Addo said.

Ghana open their World Cup campaign in Group H against Portugal on 24 November before facing South Korea four days later.

The final Group match will be on 2 December against Uruguay.