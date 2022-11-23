World Cup 2022: Black Stars coach Otto Addo speaks highly of Thomas Partey

Black Stars coach Otto Addo praised Thomas Partey and called him one of the best midfielders in the world ahead of the team's first game at the 2022 World Cup against Portugal.

In an interview with the Spanish newspaper AS, Addo was asked about the Ghanaian star, who has been in superb form for the Gunners in their title challenge.

Partey, who joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid, is also important for the Black Stars, scoring the crucial away goal against Nigeria in the World Cup playoffs.

"Thomas has developed into a very mature player now and someone with a big heart for big games. The weight of him in the team is just amazing. He is more technical, more efficient and dynamic," he said.

Ghana will open their account on Thursday, November 24 against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.