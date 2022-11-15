World Cup 2022: Black Stars coach Otto Addo talks about Uruguay rematch after 2010 heartbreak

Black Stars Otto Addo admits it was painful for Ghana to lose to Uruguay in such a cruel manner in the 2010 World Cup, ahead of the two sides' second meeting in Qatar.

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez's purposeful handball denied Ghana a stoppage-time winner, and the four-time African champions now have the chance to get retribution.

That incident is without a doubt one of the World Cup's most shocking moments, so when the draw for this year's tournament was made and Ghana were drawn against Uruguay, football fans all over the world marked their calendars.

“I’m sure that’ll be in the back of the minds of some players because it was a decisive game, not just for Ghana but for Africa as a whole,” Addo told FIFA.

“If Ghana had won they would have made history as the first African team to reach a World Cup semi-final.

“It was very painful but now a new generation of players is out on the pitch. We need to take it one game at a time in Qatar.”

Prior to facing Uruguay on December 2, Ghana will play Portugal on November 24 and South Korea on November 28.