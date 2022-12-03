World Cup 2022: Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku shows gratitude to Ghanaians despite group stage exit

Black Stars centre-back Alexander Djiku has thanked Ghanaians for their unwavering support for the team during the World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana were eliminated from the tournament after a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Uruguay in the final Group H game.

Djiku missed the game after he was left on the bench for the decider by coach Otto Addo.

However, the Strasbourg attacker took the opportunity to show gratitude to Ghanaians despite the disappointment of early elimination.

"It’s a huge disappointment but if u knew how grateful we are to have been supported by you our Ghanaian fans. We would have liked to continue the adventure but we have never been more proud to wear the colors of Ghana. It was a dream to play a World Cup for my country," he wrote on Twitter.

The Black Stars had the chance to take the leader in the group decider after Mohammed Kudus won Ghana a penalty in the 17 minute, but captain Andre Ayew missed from the spot.

Moments later, the Uruguayans raced into the lead after Giorgian de Arrasteca nodded home a Luis Suarez deflected shot. The Flamengo star doubled Uruguay's lead after smashing home six minutes later.

It is the second time Ghana are leaving the World Cup at the first round of the tournament.