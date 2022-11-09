GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

World Cup 2022: Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu assures players will give their best in Qatar

Published on: 09 November 2022
World Cup 2022: Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu assures players will give their best in Qatar
SUITA, JAPAN - JUNE 14: Alidu Seidu of Ghana in action during the international friendly match between Chile and Ghana at Panasonic Stadium Suita on June 14, 2022 in Suita, Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

Ghana defender Alidu Seidu has assured Black Stars will give their all at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. 

The Black Stars are set to appear at the Mundial for the fourth time, having played at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 editions.

While some countries have already presented their final 26-man list for the tournament, the Black Stars are yet to name theirs.

Despite the speculations in the media, Seidu, 22, says anyone who will get the chance to play at the World Cup will deliver very well.

“I know the players who will be going to the World Cup will give their best,” he said on Star Connect.

Otto Addo is expected to reveal the final list by the close of the week with the Black Stars opening camp on November 14.

Ghana start their campaign on November 24 against Portugal, followed by games against South Korea and Uruguay.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more