World Cup 2022: Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu assures players will give their best in Qatar

Ghana defender Alidu Seidu has assured Black Stars will give their all at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars are set to appear at the Mundial for the fourth time, having played at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 editions.

While some countries have already presented their final 26-man list for the tournament, the Black Stars are yet to name theirs.

Despite the speculations in the media, Seidu, 22, says anyone who will get the chance to play at the World Cup will deliver very well.

“I know the players who will be going to the World Cup will give their best,” he said on Star Connect.

Otto Addo is expected to reveal the final list by the close of the week with the Black Stars opening camp on November 14.

Ghana start their campaign on November 24 against Portugal, followed by games against South Korea and Uruguay.