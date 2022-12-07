World Cup 2022: Black Stars' group stage exit not strange - GFA ExCo member Tony Aubynn

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member Dr Tony Aubynn believes that Black Stars exiting the World Cup at the group stage is not surprising.

The Black Stars failed to achieve the semi-finals target as they were eliminated last Friday, following a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay.

Ghana after losing to Portugal and beating South Korea needed a win or draw against the South Americans to progress to the knockout stage, but they failed.

Andre Ayew missed a penalty in the first half and poor defending resulted in the defeat at the Al Janoub Stadium.

“We are out of the World Cup because it's football. Football is an unpredictable game, our players were determined to achieve the set target, likewise, other teams were also determined,” Dr Tony Aubynn told Kumasi-based radio station Akoma FM

“On the day, things didn't go the way we wanted and that is football for you. But our exit is not anything strange, much as it is a painful experience for all Ghanaians, Germany and Uruguay who are once champions of the competition all exited with us.”