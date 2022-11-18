GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

World Cup 2022: Black Stars hold recovery training after Switzerland victory

Published on: 18 November 2022
World Cup 2022: Black Stars hold recovery training after Switzerland victory

Black Stars held recovery training on Friday following the 2-0 victory over Switzerland in Abu Dhabi.

Black Stars trained at the Abu Dhabi Cricket Complex on Friday morning under the supervision of head coach Otto Addo, with all players taking part.

The training session came after a meeting video, breakfast, tape, and medical treatment for the players.

 

The players and staff are back in their hotel, preparing to leave Abu Dhabi for Qatar, where the 2022 World Cup will begin on November 20.

Ghana open their World Cup campaign in Group H against Portugal on 24 November before facing South Korea four days later.

The final group match will be on 2 December against Uruguay.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more