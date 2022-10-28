World Cup 2022: Black Stars must seek revenge against Portugal and Uruguay- Laryea Kingston 

Former Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston has urged the Black Stars to beat Uruguay and Portugal in their respective group games at the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana is in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

The Uruguay game brings back memories of the 2010 World Cup quarter-finals in South Africa which saw Luis Suarez deny Ghana a semi-final berth due to his handball incident.

Ghana's top scorer at the tournament Asamoah Gyan had the opportunity to put the Black Stars through but missed from the spot kick as the four-time African champions were eliminated.

Ghana also lost to Portugal in their last game at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Laryea Kingston has urged the players to go for revenge against these two opponents at the World Cup when they face them.

“It is going to be interesting at the World Cup because I see our games with Portugal and Uruguay as an opportunity for the boys to perform beyond their expectations,” he told Daily Graphic.

“Against Portugal, the team must see it as a chance to seek revenge after losing to them in 2014 but Uruguay’s game will be something else.

He added, “I believe the team must do everything to beat Uruguay to put the entire continent at peace after what Suarez did to Africa in 2010. It is possible and I believe having that at the back of their minds alone should be enough to win that match.”

Otto Addo’s team are expected to open camping ahead of the tournament on November 10 before facing Switzerland seven days later in a friendly.