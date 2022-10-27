World Cup 2022: Black Stars players agree to qualification bonus- Akwasi Agyeman 

Black Stars management committee vice-chairman Akwasi Agyeman has disclosed that the management team has negotiated well with the players and they have accepted to take qualification bonuses at the World Cup.

According to the Ghana Tourism Authority CEO, an understanding has been reached with the players of the national team to pay the qualification bonuses instead of the winning bonuses which was paid after each game played.

The Black Stars were entitled to $10,000 as winning bonuses which was later slashed to $5,000 in their previous games played in the qualifiers and tournaments

At the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon, the players agreed to the qualification bonuses which was well negotiated by the current Black Stars management committee.

Mr Kwasi Agyeman explained that there was the need to introduce the qualification bonuses to also ensure the set target for the team was achieved.

Speaking at the Happy FM World Cup dialogues on how the African teams can break the quarter-final jinx, he said: “We have had a series of meetings with the players and agreed on qualifying bonuses. The players agreed because we took a leaf from our predecessors.

“We made the players understand that the money does not come from us the management committee but the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Finance”.

“The players are now aware of what they are entitled to but funding is another issue, which is why President Nana Akufo-Addo organized the fundraiser to get some money from Corporate Ghana for the team”, he added.

Ghana will be facing Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H of the 2022 World Cup.