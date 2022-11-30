GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 30 November 2022
World Cup 2022: Black Stars players not looking back to Uruguay defeat in 2010

Players of the Black Stars are focused on the upcoming Group H game against Uruguay on Friday. 

Andre Ayew, the only surviving member of the 2010 squad will be leading the team at the Al Jannoub when the two countries square up.

Although Ghanaians live with the pain of the defeat from 12 years ago, Ayew insists the team is not looking back to South Africa 2010.

"Everyone felt bad but for me I just want to get to the next stage," he told reporters in Qatar.

"Revenge or not, we would go with the same determination and desire to win because we want to get to the next stage.

"I am not looking back, I don’t want to focus on the past," added the 32-year-old forward.

Meanwhile, Thomas Partey who was playing at the juvenile level had vivid memories of the match.

"But now we have another chance and we have to work harder to qualify," he said.

"We have to forget what happened, this is a new time."

