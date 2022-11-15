World Cup 2022: Black Stars start pre-tournament training camp

Black Stars' pre-World Cup training camp got underway on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The four-time African champions conducted their first training session on Tuesday night at the Abu Dhabi cricket complex.

Ghanasoccernet understands 25 players took part in the session, with the only player missing being defender Joseph Aidoo, who has yet to arrive in Abu Dhabi.

No player trained on their own. They were all involved and showed no signs of discomfort or injury.

Black Stars' training will continue on Wednesday and will play Switzerland in a friendly match on Thursday.

Ghana face an uphill battle to advance to the knockout round in Qatar after being drawn in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.