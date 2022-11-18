GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
World Cup 2022: Black Stars steals show in resplendent traditional smock as they arrive in Qatar [PHOTOS]

Published on: 18 November 2022
Black Stars arrived in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup in style, wearing a resplendent traditional smock.

All of the teams that have arrived in Qatar so far have dressed simply or conventionally, but the four-time champions saw it as an opportunity to sell the West African country's rich tradition.

The 26 players wore bright Ghanaian smocks.

The smock is traditional attire, worn by kings in the three northern regions, but it is now popular throughout Ghana and even southern Burkina Faso.

 

Black Stars arrived in Qatar feeling confident after beating Switzerland 2-0 in a pre-World Cup friendly on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

Ghana open their World Cup campaign in Group H against Portugal on 24 November before facing South Korea four days later.

The final group match will be on 2 December against Uruguay.

 

 

