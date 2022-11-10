World Cup 2022: Black Stars ‘take over’ Kotoka International Airport ahead of Qatar tournament

Ghanaians are catching World Cup fever, with colourful mannequins of Black Stars players now adorning the Kotoka International Airport.

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew is depicted on one side with the ball at his feet, and Salisu Mohammed, the defender, is seen on the other side in a similar position.

The departure hall has the second mannequin of goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott standing next to a sizable World Cup trophy, along with Baba Rahman's.

Otto Addo will name his final World Cup squad on Monday, November 14 in Accra.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group H of the tournament in Qatar as they will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

Ghana will play Switzerland on November 17, just seven days before their first match against Portugal in Qatar.

The Ghanaians will open their campaign on 24 November when they take on the Portuguese led by their legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Black Stars will play their second match of the competition four days later when they take on South Korea.

The four-time African champions will conclude their group campaign on 2 December when they take on Uruguay.