World Cup 2022: Black Stars technical team ‘monitoring 500 players’

Ghana's assistant coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani claims that the Black Stars technical team has 500 players in their database that they are keeping an eye on ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The move aims to mobilise the many top talents dispersed throughout the world to help the Black Stars make an impact at the upcoming tournament in Qatar.

The idea according to Didi Dramani, is to establish a framework for the Black Stars and the other national teams.

"We are opening up the scouting network. So far, we have about 500 Ghanaian players in the database we are monitoring.

"We see them all but we need some in the short-term, some in the medium term and others in the long term," he told Graphic Sports.

"I think the best we've been able to do now is to put up a structure which will trickle down to the other national teams. Because of what we want to achieve, we talk a lot to the other national team coaches," he noted.

Dramani also disclosed how many players Otto Addo, the head coach, will name for the World Cup after confirming 30-man provisional squad has been submitted to FIFA.

"Out of the 30-man provisional squad, 23 or 26 players will be submitted for the tournament," he disclosed further.

The players on the provisional list are scheduled to arrive in Abu Dhabi on November 14 for the final phase of preparations, which will include a friendly match against Switzerland on November 17.

"The Switzerland game will really tell what we are going to do in Qatar and I believe the team will be ready.

"We're very positive in what we are doing and we only have control of what we can do.

"We learnt a lot from the game against Brazil. And against Nicaragua we also learnt how to play against a team which can sit back and soak pressure from their opponents," he recalled.

Black Stars will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Qatar.