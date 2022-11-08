GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 08 November 2022
World Cup 2022: Black Stars to open camp in Abu Dhabi on November 14
Black Stars

Black Stars will open camp on November 14 in Abu Dhabi in preparation for the Qatar World Cup.

Players who make the final list will start reporting to the camp on the said date, Ghanasoccerent has been reliably informed.

Coach Otto Addo is expected to announce his squad by the end of the week, having already submitted the list to the Ghana Football Association for approval.

Otto Addo, meanwhile, will be released by Dortmund after their game against Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday.

Ghana will play Switzerland in their final warm-up game before the start of their campaign in Qatar on November 24.

Ghana are aiming to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup for the first time, after coming very close in the 2010 tournament hosted by South Africa.

Black Stars are in a difficult group and must be at their very best to progress.

They will face Portugal in their first match, followed by games against South Korea and Uruguay.

 

