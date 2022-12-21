World Cup 2022: Black Stars winger Osman Bukari apologises for first round exit

Black Stars winger Osman Bukari has apologised to Ghanaians for the team's first round exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana crashed out at the group stage with one win and two losses, failing to advance to the knockout stage. Black Stars opened their campaign with a defeat to Portugal, beat South Korea and then suffered a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay.

The Red Star Belgrade forward scored in Ghana’s clash against Portugal and performed Cristiano Ronaldo's Siuuu celebration, which drew mixed reactions.

“I will apologize to Ghanaians because we didn’t live up to expectations but I will plead with them to exercise patience for we the players, we tried our best to beat Uruguay and qualify but it didn’t happen,” he said to Kumasi-based Sompa FM.

“We just have to focus on the next tournament. The team is young so will rectify our mistakes at the World Cup and move on.”

“It will not take long because anything can happen. We just have to exercise patience because to achieve something in life you need to plan. Our squad was the youngest at the World Cup so we can achieve something for the country.”