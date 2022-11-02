World Cup 2022: Blow for Ghana's opponent South Korea as their star man to undergo surgery

Son Heung-min will undergo surgery following his head injury, casting serious doubt on his ability to compete in the World Cup.

The South Korean captain may not be available for the World Cup match against Ghana on November 24.

The 30-year-old South Korean international suffered a fracture near his left eye during Tottenham's Champions League win over Marseille on Tuesday night.

He will be in a race against time following the operation to "stabilise" the injury, but Tottenham are not putting a time frame on his recovery and emphasises that it will depend on rehabilitation.

"We can confirm that Heung-Min Son will undergo surgery to stabilise a fracture around his left eye," Tottenham statement said.

"The South Korea international suffered the injury during the first half of Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League victory at Olympique Marseille.

"Following surgery, Son will commence rehabilitation with our medical staff and we shall update supporters further in due course."

Other teams in the group, Portugal and Uruguay, will be keeping an eye on Son's situation.