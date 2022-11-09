World Cup 2022: Huge blow for Senegal as Sadio Mane is ruled out of tournament with injury

Senegal have been dealt a massive blow as star man Sadio Mane will miss the 2022 World Cup because of injury, according to reports.

Sadio Mane, who scored the winning penalty as Senegal were crowned African champions for the first time earlier this year, will not be in Qatar due to a serious injury sustained on Tuesday.

The former Liverpool star limped out of Bayern Munich’s mauling of Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

Mane was withdrawn after just 20 minutes, and according to L'Equipe, he will not compete for Senegal, dealing his country a massive blow as they prepare to go into the group stage without their talisman against the Netherlands, Ecuador, and hosts Qatar.

He is believed to have suffered a tendon injury and will be out for several weeks, effectively ruling him out of the tournament which kicks off in 11 days with Senegal’s first match set for November 21, a day after the opening ceremony.

“He took a knock to the head of his tibia,' he said. 'It's always uncomfortable. He has to have an X-ray. I hope nothing is wrong,” Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann said after Tuesday’s game.

“I didn't see him after the game, I hope it's not a big injury. But I don't know at the moment', the Bayern boss continued. “We'll see tomorrow and then give an update.”

Senegal have been tipped by pundits to go far in the competition with some predicting a semi-final berth, however, the latest news deals a huge blow to their chances.

The 30-year-old has scored 34 goals in 93 appearances for Senegal since his debut in 2012.