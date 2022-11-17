World Cup 2022: Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey reacts to Ghana win over Switzerland in friendly 

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey was left happy after Ghana beat Switzerland in a pre-World Cup friendly in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The right-back was in fine form, helping the Black Stars secure the victory in their final warm-up match ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

"Good win, we’ll keep working. Thanks for your support," Lamptey wrote on Twitter.

Good win, we’ll keep working 💪🏾⚡️ thanks for your support 🇬🇭! #GIG🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/9KlRdn8K6B — Tariq Lamptey (@TariqLamptey) November 17, 2022

Ghana beat Switzerland 2-0, with goals from Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu and Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo.

The Black Stars enter the World Cup as the tournament's lowest-ranked team, but their victory over Switzerland, ranked 15th in the world, will give them confidence.

Salisu opened the scoring for the Black Stars in the 70th minute with a looping header from a poorly defended corner, before Semenyo scored from close range four minutes later after a storming run by Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Black Stars will on Friday depart Abu Dhabi for Qatar, where they will face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage. Ghana start their campaign on November 24 against the former European champions.