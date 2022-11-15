World Cup 2022: Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo says Ghana call-up felt surreal

Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo described being included in Ghana's World Cup squad as "surreal."

The 22-year-old will be competing in his first major international tournament after being named in Otto Addo’s 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar.

Semenyo, who was born in London, debuted for Ghana in June this year in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar.

"I woke up early on the Monday and I got a call from a plus 233 number - that's a Ghana number - and I wasn't sure," Semenyo told BBC Radio Bristol.

"I was a bit sceptical picking it up and it was the assistant coach saying I've been selected and it was all due to the hard work, so I'm happy.

"It felt so surreal, honestly, I couldn't believe what he was saying. I even thought it was a fake number at one stage.

"But when he told me I was just so excited, rolling around in my bed so happy. That's all the hard work that's gone into it."

Semenyo was among the 25 players who trained at the Abu Dhabi cricket complex on Tuesday as the Black Stars began their World Cup preparations.

Black Stars face Switzerland on Thursday in a friendly before heading to Qatar for their group opener against Portugal on November 24.

They are also joined in Group H by South Korea and Uruguay.