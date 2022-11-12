World Cup 2022: CAF in full support of FIFA's call for unity ahead of tournament

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has come out to offer an unflinching support to FIFA's call for unity and inclusion ahead of the World Cup to held in Qatar from next week.

Qatar have been heavily criticised for their stance on same-sex relationship, the human rights record in the country and also the treatment of migrant workers amongst others.

FIFA in the last month sent a circular to all participating countries in the World Cup asking them to "now focus on the football" instead of the competition's controversial build-up.

Sepp Blatter, whose reign as the FIFA President saw Qatar being awarded the hosting rights of the Mundial in 2010 has said it was "a mistake" to give the tournament hosting to the Gulf country.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe has reiterated the support given to Qatar and the World Cup by the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL).

"We recognize that football has over the years been an important tool for bringing together and uniting people from different races, language groups and religious backgrounds," Motsepe said.

"The FIFA World Cup is an important global sporting event that brings together people from different countries and continents for the development and celebration of football worldwide and the advancement of humanity."

The World Cup in Qatar, is the very first to be hosted in the Middle East in the tournament's history and also the first time the tournament is being held in November through to December.

Senegal, the reigning African champions will lead Africa's five representatives in Qatar alongside Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco and Tunisia.