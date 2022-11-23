World Cup 2022: CAF president Patrice Motsepe visits Ghana camp ahead of opening game against Portugal 

CAF president Patrice Motsepe visited the Black Stars team to motivate the players ahead of their opening group H game against Portugal on Thursday evening.

Mr Patrice Motsepe has paid a visit to the five African teams Morocco, Algeria, Cameroon, Tunisia and Ghana participating in this year's tournament in Qatar.

The CAF president was at Ghana's team hotel at Double Tree by Hilton where he met the Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku, Black Stars coach Otto Addo, members of the technical team and the players.

"President Patrice Motsepe and General Secretary Mr. Véron Mosengo-Omba visited the Black Stars in camp today to motivate the players ahead of our first game against Portugal tomorrow", the Ghana FA posted on its social media handles after the visit.

.@CAF_Online President Patrice Motsepe and General Secretary Mr. Véron Mosengo-Omba visited the Black Stars in camp today to motivate the players ahead of our first game against Portugal tomorrow 🇬🇭#BlackStars | #FIFAWorldCup | #TeamGhana | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/I4eln0MOMY — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) November 23, 2022

Ghana is in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.