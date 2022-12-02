World Cup 2022: Calculator at hand as Ghana and Uruguay slug it off in an epic tournament-defining match

With calculator at hand, Ghana will battle Uruguay in a tournament-defining moment for the two football giants nations at the famous vagina-shaped Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah on Friday.

The hugely anticipated match is expected to be heavily attended with millions around the world keeping an eye on that explosive decider.

The match brings into sharp focus Ghana's cruel exit from the tournament back in 2010 in South Africa where Luiz Suarez blocked a goal-bound winner on the line with his hands.

It was a goal that would have put Ghana into the World Cup semifinal, making it the first African team in history to reach the final four.

But Ghana's star man Asamoah Gyan missed the resultant penalty as the African giants exited the tournament in an episode which broke the hearts of millions across Africa.

Ghana will face Uruguay on Friday in a match that will play a big part in deciding which team goes through to the round of 16.

Ghana knows a victory will guarantee its place in the knockout stages, with a draw also being enough if Portugal beats South Korea.

Heading into the final matches in Group H, all four teams still have something to play for, with Portugal the only side assured of at least one more game.

After narrowly defeating Ghana 3-2 in their opening fixture, Portugal officially clinched a place in the knockout round thanks to a 2-0 triumph over Uruguay on Monday.

There is an outside chance that Ghana could top this group, but seeing as they trail Portugal by three points, they would need them to lose and suffer a defeat by three or more goals or inflict that kind of result on Uruguay.

A Ghana defeat would officially eliminate them from the competition for the second time this century.

Korea not only need a victory, but they also need Ghana to either lose or draw in their final fixture against Uruguay.

If the Koreans win, and Ghana lose by a single goal, the Asians would advance, but should the Ghanaians draw, South Korea would need to win their match by at least two goals, thus overtaking the Africans for second place on goal difference.

With a victory over Ghana, Uruguay would have four points and would advance if Portugal manage to defeat or draw against South Korea.

If the Koreans win, Uruguay would have to earn at least a two-goal victory in their final encounter to slot into second place on goal difference.