World Cup 2022: Cameroon legend Roger Milla backs African nations to excel

Cameroon legend Roger Milla is backing the five African representative at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to shine to on the biggest stage of world football.

The African continent is being represented by Senegal, Ghana, Tunisia, Cameroon and Morocco with the stakes high for the teams.

An African nation is yet to win the World Cup with only Ghana and Senegal making it all the way to the quarter-finals since its inception.

But Milla, who is the oldest player at 42 to score at the global tournament believes the African representative can showcase the quality on the continent.

“Now is a good time to show that Africa has the best football players and the best teams in the world,” said Milla, who as a 42-year-old scored the Indomitable Lions’ consolation goal in a 6-1 loss to Russia in the Group B of USA ’94 World Cup.

“We have to make our players understand that we can compete with the biggest teams. We have everything to compete with them.

“It’s up to us to get to work. We struggled for a few years but I’ve seen African football develop a lot. Now it’s time and we will see in Qatar.”

The Cameroon legend, who came out of retirement to play at the 1990 World Cup, made appearances also in 1982 and 1990.