World Cup 2022: Cameroon name final squad for Qatar tournament

Cameroon coach Rigobert Song has named his final 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar, with European-based players dominating the list.

Song left out long-serving centre-back Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui from the squad, and provided no explanation at a news conference on Wednesday.

Vincent Aboubakar, who competed as a teenager in the 2010 World Cup and again in Brazil in 2014, will captain the team.

It will also be the third World Cup for defender Nicolas Nkoulou, 32, and Bayern Munich attacker Eric-Maxime Choupo Moting.

Cameroon will compete in their eighth World Cup, a record for an African country, and will face Switzerland, Serbia, and Brazil in Group G, beginning on November 24.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Devis Epassy (Abha Club), Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Olympique de Marseille), Andre Onana (Inter Milan)

Defenders: Jean-Charles Castelletto (Nantes), Enzo Ebosse (Udinese), Collins Fai (Al Tai), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union), Nicolas Nkoulou (Aris Salonika), Tolo Nouhou (Seattle Sounders), Christopher Wooh (Stade Rennes)

Midfielders: Martin Hongla (Verona), Pierre Kunde (Olympiakos), Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City), Gael Ondoua (Hannover 96), Samuel Oum Gouet (Mechelen), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli)

Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar (Al Nassr), Christian Bassogog (Shanghai Shenhua), Eric-Maxime Choupo Moting (Bayern Munich), Souaibou Marou (Coton Sport), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford), Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys Berne), Jerome Ngom (Colombe Dja), Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (Besiktas), Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys Berne), Karl Toko Ekambi (Olympique Lyonnais)