World Cup 2022: Captain Andre Ayew first to arrive in Abu Dhabi as Black Stars open training camp tomorrow

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew is the first player to touch down in Abu Dhabi for Ghana's pre-tournament camping towards the World Cup in Qatar.

The Al Sadd SC star touched down in Abu Dhabi on Sunday where he will wait for the other team mates who will start arriving later in the day.

The Black Stars will hold training camp in the United Arab Emirates to continue preparations before travelling to Qatar for the Mundial which kicks off next Sunday.

The Al Sadd forward is expected to named in Otto Addo's final 26-member squad which will be released on Monday during a press conference.

Ayew who is heading for his third World Cup appearance was listed amongst a 55-man preliminary squad which will be pruned to 26 and submitted to FIFA on Monday.

The former Olympique Marseille forward has vast experience and has been key for the Black Stars over the years since making his debut as teenager in 2008.

Ayew is tipped to play a crucial role for Ghana when they face Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H during the World Cup tournament.

The Black Stars will officially begin the Abu Dhabi camping on Monday, November 14.

Later in the week, Ghana will tackle Switzerland in a final international friendly match.

More players are expected to report to the camp of the Black Stars in Abu Dhabi in the next 24 hours