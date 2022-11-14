World Cup 2022: Celta Vigo congratulate defender Joseph Aidoo on Ghana call-up

Celta Vigo have congratulated defender Joseph Aidoo on his selection to Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Aidoo has been a key player for Celta Vigo, and the Spanish club are delighted with his inclusion in the Black Stars' 26-man squad.

Celta Vigo are extremely proud of the 27-year-old, who is the second Sky Blue player going to Qatar.

🇬🇭 𝐑𝐎𝐀𝐃 𝐓𝐎 𝐐𝐀𝐓𝐀𝐑 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 🏆 Second sky-blue to #Qatar2022 🤩💙 Joseph Aidoo is in 26-man @GhanaBlackstars squad for the @FIFAWorldCup Congrats, Joseph! 👏 pic.twitter.com/YZyMCg41g1 — RC Celta English (@RCCeltaEN) November 14, 2022

Black Stars are set to camp in Abu Dhabi, where they will play their final pre-tournament friendly against Switzerland on Thursday, November 17.

Ghana face Portugal in their World Cup opener on November 24. They are joined in Group H by South Korea and Uruguay.

The four-time African champions have set a semi-final target.