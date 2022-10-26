World Cup 2022: Charles Taylor wants Otto Addo sacked ahead of tournament

Former Hearts of Oak star Charles Taylor has called for the sacking of Black Stars coach Otto Addo with less than a month until the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Taylor believes Ghana have the right players, but Addo is inexperienced and cannot produce good results with this team.

As a result, Taylor is demanding that the Ghana Football Association terminate Addo's contract and replace him before the tournament begins on November 20.

"I have said for Otto Addo, he is not a coach to lead Ghana to the World Cup. Because he has the team all right but he does not know how to organize them," he told Angel TV.

"So we should rather look for those who can put the team together so that the players who are actively playing will be handed the start while those who are not playing actively will be on the bench," he added.

Addo was appointed in March and has won twice, drawn four times, and lost twice in eight games.

Following the September friendlies, Addo admitted that the Black Stars needed to improve to stand a chance of advancing from the difficult Group H.

Black Stars will face Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Qatar.