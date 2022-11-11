World Cup 2022: Charlton Athletic coach tips Jojo Wollacott to be Black Stars first choice

Charlton Athletic head coach Ben Garner is hoping goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott will be the Black Stars' first-choice goalkeeper at the 2022 World Cup.

Wollacott has been in good form for Charlton since joining the club from Swindon Town during the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old has also been in post for Ghana as the No.1 since his debut under Milovan Rajevac back in October 2021.

Since then, the goalkeeper has become one of the constant names in the squad and Garner believes that consistency should allow him to be the first-choice at the World Cup.

“He’s been their number one for the best part of the last year,” he said.

“I’d expect him to not only be in the squad but hopefully to be starting in the games for them.”

Wollacott has a total of 10 appearances for Ghana since making his debut against Zimbabwe.

Ghana, who play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage, will name their final squad on Monday, November 14.