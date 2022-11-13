World Cup 2022: Charlton Athletic goalie Jojo Wollacot ruled out with injury - EXCLUSIVE

Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacot has been ruled out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with an injury, top officials of the club have confirmed to GHANAsoccernet.com Headquarters.

Wollacot, 26, will not recover from a finger injury he picked up during warm-up in Charlton Athletic match Burton Albion in time to make the squad.

It's a devastating blow for the English-born Ghana international who played an influential role in Ghana's qualification to the tournament.

The former Swindon Town shot-stopper becomes the latest player to miss the tournament after fellow goalkeeper Richard Ofori.

Wollacott had just put in a standout performance in the Carabao Cup, helping Charlton defeat Stevenage 5-4 on penalties to advance to the Round of 16 in mid-week.

The 26-year-old was part of Charlton Athletic's warm-up session ahead of the game before he sustained the injury and was replaced in the starting line up.

Ghana begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, before facing South Korea four days later and concluding the group stage against Uruguay on December 2.