World Cup 2022: Charlton Athletic reacts to Jojo Wollacott missing Black Stars squad for Qatar

English side Charlton Athletic have sent words of encouragement to their goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott after he missed Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 26-year-old Charlton Athletic man was injured in the warm-up ahead of a League One match at Burton on Saturday, and has been left out of the Black Stars squad for Qatar.

Jojo Wollacott is reported to be devastated after news broke out he will not be able to making the trip to Qatar after sustaining a finger injury.

Wollacott together with Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates) were left out of the squad announced by Coach Otto Addo in the live press conference.

"Gutted to see you miss the World Cup through injury, @JJWollacott", Charlton Athletic tweeted in a post.

Wollacott was set to be Ghana's first choice-goalkeeper at the tournament.

Coach Otto Addo has named Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St.Gallen) and Ibrahim Danlad (Asante Kotoko) as replacements in the final 26-man squad for the tournament.