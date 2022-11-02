World Cup 2022: Check out base camps for all 32 teams

Base camps and training grounds for the 32 teams taking part in the 2022 FIFA Soccer World Cup in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.

Teams listed in alphabetical order.

Argentina: Qatar University Hotel (Doha, 15 km north of city centre) – training at Qatar University

Australia: New Aspire Academy Athlete Accommodation (Doha, Al Rayyan district, 10 km west of city centre) – training at Aspire Zone Doha

Belgium: Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas (Abu Samra, 90 km south-west of Doha) – Salwa Training Site

Brazil: The Westin Doha Hotel & Spa (Doha, city centre) – Al Arabi SC Stadium

Cameroon: Banyan Tree Doha At La Cigale Mushaireb (Doha, city centre) – Al Sailiya SC

Canada: Century Marina Hotel Lusail (Lusail, 15 km north of Doha) – Umm Salal SC

Costa Rica: DusitD2 Salwa Doha (Doha, city centre) – Al Ahli SC Stadium

Croatia: Hilton Doha (Doha, West Bay district) – Al Erssal

Denmark: Retaj Salwa Resort & Spa (30 km south-west of Doha) – Al Sailiya SC

Ecuador: Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha (Doha, city centre) – Essaimer SC

England: Souq Al Wakra Hotel Qatar by Tivoli (Al Wakrah, 20 km south of Doha) – Al Wakrah SC Stadium

France: Al Messila Resort & Spa (Doha, 8 km west of city centre) – Al Sadd SC

Germany: Zulal Wellness Resort (Al Ruwais, 110 km north of Doha) – Al Shamal Stadium

Ghana: Double Tree by Hilton Doha (Doha, city centre) – Aspire Zone Doha

Iran: Al Rayyan Hotel Doha Curio (Doha, Al Rayyan district, 20 km west of city centre) – Al Rayyan SC

Japan: Radisson Blu Hotel Doha (Doha, Al Sadd district, 7 km west of city centre) – Al Sadd SC

Mexico: Simaisma, Murwab Resort (Sumaysimah, 45 km north of Doha) – Al Khor SC

Morocco: Wyndham Doha West Bay (Doha, West Bay district) – Al Duhail SC

Netherlands: The St. Regis Doha (Doha, Al Qassar district) – Qatar University

Poland: Ezdan Palace Hotel (Doha, Duhail district, 11 km north-west of city centre) – Al Kharaitiyat SC

Portugal: Al Samriya Autograph Collection Hotel (Al Samriya, 30 km north-west of Doha) – Al Shahania SC

Qatar: Al Aziziyah Boutique Hotel (Doha, Al Rayyan district, 10 km west of city centre) – Aspire Zone Doha

Saudi Arabia: Sealine Beach, a Murwab Resort (Mesaieed, 57 km south of Doha) – Sealine Training Site

Senegal: Duhail Handball Sports Hall (Doha, Duhail district, 17 km west of city centre) – Al Duhail SC

Serbia: Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha (Doha, city centre) – Al Arabi SC

South Korea: Le Meridien City Center Doha (Doha, West Bay district) – Al Egla

Spain: Qatar University Hotel (Doha, 15 km north of city centre) – Qatar University

Switzerland: Royal Meridien Doha (Lusail, 15 km north of Doha) – University of Doha

Tunisia: Wyndham Grand Doha West Bay Beach (Doha, West Bay district) – Al Egla

United States: Mars Malaz Kempinski, The Pearl (Doha, 15 km north of city centre) – Al Gharafa SC

Uruguay: Pullman Doha West Bay (Doha, West Bay district) – Al Erssal

Wales: Delta Hotel City Center Doha (Doha, West Bay district) – Al Sadd SC

Source: