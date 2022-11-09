World Cup 2022: CK Akonnor backs Black Stars technical team to silence critics in Qatar

Charles Akonnor has backed Otto Addo's Black Stars technical team to prove critics wrong at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

The former Ghana coach described the technical team, which also includes Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, George Boateng, and Chris Hughton, as intelligent coaches and believes they "can do something."

Ghana, the tournament's lowest-ranked team, are in Group H, which has been described as group of death, with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

"We have intelligent coaches and technical men to handle the players and I strongly believe that we can do something," the former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak gaffer told GHOne TV.

Otto Addo is expected to reveal the final list by the close of the week with the Black Stars opening camp on November 14.

Ghana start their campaign on November 24 against Portugal, followed by games against South Korea and Uruguay.

Akonnor began the World Cup qualification campaign before being fired in September 2021. He led the team to a 1-0 win over Ethiopia in Cape Coast, but a 1-0 loss in South Africa cost him his job.