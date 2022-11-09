World Cup 2022: CK Akonnor happy Williams and Tariq have joined Black Stars ahead of World Cup

Charles Akonnor has expressed delight with the inclusion of Inaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey to the Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup.

According to Akonnor, with these two along with Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, and others, Ghana has a good chance of excelling in Qatar.

“I think that with the likes of Iñaki Williams, Mohammed Kudus, Tariq Lamptey, Jordan, and Andre Ayew, Ghana stands a better chance of performing well," he told GHOne TV.

Akonnor was Black Stars coach for a year and nine months, and he claims that during that time he tried to get Williams and Lamptey to commit to Ghana.

Williams was born in Spain and played for the national team before switching to Ghana, while Lamptey quit England U21 to play for Ghana.

“When I was in charge of the Black Stars, we were still trying to “land” Tariq Lamptey, Iñaki Williams so I’m happy now that eventually, they agreed to play for Ghana," he added.

Black Stars coach Otto Addo is expected to reveal the final list by the close of the week with the team opening camp on November 14.

Ghana start their campaign on November 24 against Portugal, followed by games against South Korea and Uruguay.

Akonnor began the World Cup qualification campaign before being fired in September 2021. He led the team to a 1-0 win over Ethiopia in Cape Coast, but a 1-0 loss in South Africa cost him his job.